Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Moving in Together (EXCLUSIVE)

Talk about stealing home base! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking their romance to the next level and moving in together.
Sources reveal exclusively to Life & Style that the couple is already talking babies and marriage after three months of dating — and J.Lo is taking the first step down that road.
"J.Lo asked Alex to live with her in her $28 million mansion in Bel Air, and he agreed,” an insider reveals. “The couple have barely spent a moment apart since they started dating and are ready to take things to the next level.”
According to the source, seeing how well her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme got along with A-Rod's two daughters, Natasha and Ella, during a recent family getaway sealed the deal for the "Booty" singer.
“Initially she was concerned there would be a rivalry since the children are all so close in age and are used to being the center of their parents’ world,” the source explained. "But as soon as the four kids met, it was like one big, happy family. J.Lo has always wanted to have a large family, so it’s a dream come true for her.”
The mother-of-two recently opened up about her new romance with the former Yankees slugger and revealed how their relationship started.
"It's very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by," Jennifer, 47, told Ellen DeGeneres. "Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'"
She continued, "He [later] texted me, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK.' We had a nice dinner..."
Alex, 41, has also gushed about his new girlfriend — and it's clear the couple is in for the long haul.
"She just likes simple things, she's a very, very simple person — loves family, is a great sister, is a great daughter," he said.
For more exclusive celebrity news, pick up the latest issue of Life & Style, on newsstands now.
The new couple only had eyes for each other as they strolled through New York City on April 2 in matching coats and aviators.