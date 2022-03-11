1000-Lb. Best Friends star Meghan Crumpler has shared the peaks and plateaus throughout her ongoing weight loss journey.

Meghan, also known for her past appearances on Discovery’s Too Large, had bariatric surgery upon discovering that she got up to around 500 pounds, leading her to shed more than 100 pounds. Despite having great results post-surgery, it has been an uphill battle for the reality star to stay on track.

In a February 2022 episode of 1000-Lb. Best Friends, it’s been up to Meghan to keep up with her progress, but she has found it to be challenging.

Before meeting up with Dr. Charles Procter Jr. again, Meghan said that she weighed 301 pounds at her last appointment, only to find out she had gone up to 329.8 pounds. He instructed her to “step up” her game, warning her that she would otherwise go back to her pre-surgery weight.

The tough love approach appeared to hit home with Meghan as she later told producers, “I will do whatever it takes to never go back there.”

Meghan spoke about her visit with Dr. Procter to costar Vannessa Cross as she awaited her own visit.

“Girl, I had all kind of emotions back there,” Meghan admitted. “He called me out … I knew I was going to be in trouble.”

“She [Meghan] is beside herself,” Vannessa later told producers. “That makes me 10 times more nervous that he is going to flat-out tell me to leave his office.”

Since then, Meghan has shared a few updates on social media, including her efforts to eat more nutritiously. In February 2022, Meghan shared a clip showcasing some of the healthier snacks she has been incorporating into her diet.

That month, she also posted a before-and-after photo celebrating her improvements, writing, “When people give you a hard time about not losing enough weight … Then you realize just how far you’ve come.”

Meghan even shut down naysayers who had been leaving cruel comments on her personal page. “You know, no matter what I’ve done on the screen … The behavior of this person speaks volumes,” she wrote in a candid Facebook post. “I can change my eating habits, change all kinds of things about me. But this person right here has some deep-rooted freaking issues that I don’t think will ever go away. Please pray for this person’s soul. Because they need them.”

