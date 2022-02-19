Yikes! 1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Vannessa Cross got into a heated feud with costar Tina Arnold after confidently running around completely naked.

Vannessa, 42, had a fun time cutting loose by stripping off her clothes while the four friends were on a group camping trip, according to a sneak peek preview obtained by Us Weekly for the upcoming Monday, February 21, episode.

“I can’t wait to be able to get my own place to have serenity, peace, and be able to take care of myself,” Vannessa said in the video. “I feel like maybe it’s a rebirth. And I think with my rebirth, I need to come into the world naked.”

She was then seen walking out of the women’s tent completely nude, shocking the others as Vannessa proceeded to prance around the woods without a care in the world.

“What in the Sam Hill have you done?” Meghan Crumpler, Vannessa’s longtime bestie, shouted in the clip. Meghan, 43, later yelled, “Oh, my gosh, girl, I see your va-jay-jay!” before Vannessa ended her funny streak by slapping her rear upon returning to the tent.

After Vannessa got dressed, Tina, 41, slammed her fellow costar.

“What the hell was that?” Tina asked Vannessa in the clip. “What the hell is wrong with you, Vannessa? You’re making fools out of all of us.”

Vannessa defended herself and said, “I don’t give a f—k! See that’s your problem … [The neighbors] will laugh their [asses] off. They’ll be like, ‘Oh my God! Ha ha! Look! A big goddamn blob!

However, Tina insisted she was “not OK with it” and said she was “not gonna be degraded.”

“That’s not being degraded!” Vannessa exploded at Tina in the sneak peek. “It’s called being human and having f—ing fun! Now, I’m sorry, Prudence … Guess what, bitch? [Vaginas] exist!”

1000-Lb. Best Friends premiered its first season on February 7, as a spinoff to the reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters. Fans are still learning more about Tina and fourth star Ashley Sutton but have known Vannessa and Meghan for a while now since they first appeared together on the discovery+ series Too Large in November 2021.

Amid season 1 of the new TLC show, Vannessa said she is aiming to lose 200 pounds, yet isn’t pressuring herself too much.

“I’m trying and I’m doing my best, but I’m just not there yet,” she told Us Weekly on February 4. Vannessa also noted that her husband’s death in 2016 caused her life to “[spiral] out of control.”

“Losing my husband was the worst thing of my life because I never knew that kind of pain existed,” she admitted. “He didn’t care how big I was. He told me how beautiful I was every single day. I probably will never find a man like that, but I thank God that he was in my life the time he was. But taking him away ruined me [and] destroyed me. That’s something I’m still trying to repair.”

1000-Lb. Best Friends airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST/PST on TLC and discovery+.