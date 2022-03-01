All in the family! Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton are the breakout stars of TLC’s reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters ⁠— and fortunately, the show has introduced us to many of their relatives as the siblings embark upon tough weight loss journeys together.

Making up the Slaton brood is Amy and Tammy’s mother, Darlene, and siblings Chris, Amanda and Misty (who was described as just Chris’ sister), all of which have appeared on the series throughout its three seasons.

During season 2, Chris joined the reality series and began his own fitness journey alongside his sisters, having since shared an exciting update on Tammy as she remains in an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility to shed extra weight.

“I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks,” Chris said during the season 3 finale, proudly announcing that she dropped an impressive 115 pounds during her time away from Dixon, Kentucky.

“I’m glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs,” Amy added at the time. “I just wanted the best for all my siblings.”

Fans watched as Tammy sadly suffered a health scare in November 2021 when she was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, leading doctors to do a tracheostomy, which is a surgically made airway to assist her breathing. In recent photos, she is still wearing her trach tube and appears to be in good spirits.

During the January 31 episode, her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, said that if Tammy was able to get down to 500 pounds, she could be approved for weight loss surgery.

“I’m not doing this for anybody but myself,” Tammy vowed on the show. “I’ve decided to put myself first. Take care of Tammy.”

Meanwhile, Amy had to put her weight loss journey on pause amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2. She and husband Michael Halterman are expecting another son this year and the reality star revealed she is now at the “halfway” point in a social media update, writing, “I’ve had heartburn, and craving chicken salad.”

Amy shared that she and Michael are leaning toward naming their son John Allen, although they may decide in the moment their little one arrives.

Scroll down to meet the members of the Slaton family!