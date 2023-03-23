All in the family! Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton are the breakout stars of TLC’s reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters ⁠— and fortunately, the show has introduced us to many of their relatives as the siblings embark upon tough weight loss journeys together.

Making up the Slaton brood is Amy and Tammy’s mother, Darlene, and siblings Chris, Amanda and Misty (who was described as just Chris’ sister), all of which have appeared on the series throughout its three seasons.

During season 2, Chris joined the reality series and began his own fitness journey alongside his sisters, having since shared an exciting update on Tammy as she focused on her health in an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility.

“I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks,” Chris said during the season 3 finale, proudly announcing that she dropped an impressive 115 pounds during her time away from Dixon, Kentucky.

“I’m glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs,” Amy added at the time. “I just wanted the best for all my siblings.”

Fans watched as Tammy sadly suffered a health scare in November 2021 when she was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, leading doctors to do a tracheostomy, which is a surgically made airway to assist her breathing. Her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, said that if Tammy was able to get down to 500 pounds, she could be approved for weight loss surgery.

“I’m not doing this for anybody but myself,” Tammy vowed on the show. “I’ve decided to put myself first. Take care of Tammy.”

Meanwhile, Amy put her weight loss journey on pause while she was pregnant with baby No. 2. She and estranged husband Michael Halterman, who filed for divorce in March 2023 after nearly four years of marriage, welcomed son Glenn in July 2022, making son Gage a big brother.

Scroll down to meet the members of the Slaton family!