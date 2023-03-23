Chris Combs made his debut alongside siblings Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton on 1000-Lb. Sisters as they embarked on weight loss journeys together.

These days, he is 140 pounds lighter, his blood sugar has leveled off and he no longer needs to take Insulin after undergoing bariatric surgery during season 3.

“The main reason why I want this surgery is because my dad passed away at 57,” Chris said about his hopes to be in good shape during a confessional on the show. “And [my dad] was between 400 and 500 pounds,” he added. “I’m 41, I want to be around for the kids to grow up, the grandkids to get up. I want to be able to teach them everything I know. I want to be around for my family. They’re my everything.”

Dr. Eric Smith ultimately approved Chris for the procedure after seeing his strides and commitment to his health and wellness goals. And now that Chris has been recovering and finding a new lease on life, the TLC newcomer said he couldn’t be happier.

“Hi, how are you feeling now that you had your weight loss surgery?” one fan asked him on Cameo, to which he replied, “Like a million dollars, every day, baby.”

Meanwhile, Tammy has been working toward her own self-improvement plan during her stay at a weight loss rehabilitation facility in Ohio. The Dixon, Kentucky, resident already lost 115 pounds after just 30 days, Chris shared while appearing on the season 3 finale, even gushing over her accomplishment.

“I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks,” he proudly said of Tammy’s progress.

Tammy, respectively, still has her trach tube in after undergoing a tracheotomy following a hospitalization in November 2021, during which doctors discovered that she had carbon monoxide poisoning. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah,” she updated via social media. “I’m trying to get used to that.”

As for Amy, her husband, Mike Halterman, filed for divorce in March 2023, after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple share two sons: Gage, born in November 2020, and Glenn, born in July 2022.

Chris had some of his own celebrations with family recently, posing for a new snap with wife Brittany in January 2022, garnering praise from fans. One commenter raved, “You look great Chris! keep up the amazing work.”