She’s back! Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb. Sisters shared a new video of herself flashing a peace sign during her stint in weight loss rehab.

“That’s right Tammy, get up and walk it off!” one fan wrote after seeing her new clip on Tuesday, February 22. “You can do it!”

The Dixon, Kentucky, resident, 35, has already shed an impressive 115 pounds while staying in an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility over the past few months. She has been there since November 2021, following her hospitalization for carbon dioxide poisoning.

Due to her condition, doctors put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. Fans watched as the frightening ordeal unfolded during the 1000-Lb. Sisters season 3 finale, which aired on January 31.

After Tammy got off life support, her medical team performed a tracheostomy, creating a surgically made hole in the front of the neck and into the windpipe, or trachea, according to Mayo Clinic. A tracheostomy tube was then placed into the hole to aid in her breathing.

“Wow, looking great!!!” another fan of the TLC series commented after seeing Tammy’s latest social media update, showing her still wearing her trach tube. “I’m so happy you’re still at rehab and working on yourself … So many people are rooting for you! Can’t wait for you to get your surgery and start your new life!!”

Tammy’s sister Amy Halterman (née Slaton) resurfaced on Instagram herself on February 22, sharing new selfies amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2. Amy, 34, and her husband, Mike Halterman, are expecting another son in July 2022. They are currently proud parents of Gage, whom they welcomed in November 2020.

TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters fans are hopeful the Slaton sisters will return for another season, however, Amy said that she had yet to sign on the dotted line.

“I’ve been on the show for three years. At first, it was easy, but now that I have Gage, it’s like he doesn’t want me out of his sight,” she explained to The Sun in February 2022. “I feel like I’m being a bad mom when I’m at work. He’s always at granny’s when we’re filming and stuff. I feel like I’m losing valuable time.”

“I don’t really want to do another season because I’m pregnant, it’s just a lot,” Amy continued, noting she may consider it if the circumstances are right. “If they cut down my hours, I’ll probably be fine. But last season, I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year.”

It won’t be long until Amy’s son is here and Tammy is a proud aunt again!