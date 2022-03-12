When is 1000.-Lb Sisters coming back? Fans have been wondering ever since the season 3 finale aired in January 2022, and now Tammy Slaton is revealing whether they have started filming for season 4 and when viewers can expect to see new episodes.

“When is season 4 coming out of 1000.-Lb Sisters? I can’t wait to watch it! I love seeing your guys’ journey :),” one fan commented on one of the TLC star’s recent TikToks.

“We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet. It’s going to be quite a while before it airs,” Tammy replied on Thursday, March 10.

Tammy, 35, made her reality TV debut alongside her sister Amy Slaton on 1000.-Lb Sisters in 2020. The premise of the show was to document the sisters’ weight loss journeys as they helped each other and supported each other as they worked to get approved for weight loss surgery from their surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr. Amy, 34, was approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019 and went from 409 pounds at the beginning of season 1 to 275 pounds by season 3.

However, Tammy struggled to follow Dr. Procter’s diet and exercise program and failed to get approved for surgery several times and she eventually seemed to lose interest in continuing her journey. In a last-ditch effort, Dr. Procter paid a visit to Tammy at her home in Dixon, Kentucky, to try to motivate her to take her weight loss seriously — which she agreed.

As part of a plan to help her get her weight loss back on track, Tammy agreed to enter a nursing rehab program to help her with her food addiction. Unfortunately, shortly after Tammy checked into weight loss rehab, she suffered a health scare in November 2021 — which resulted in her needed a tracheostomy (trach) tube.

“I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning … which led to pneumonia and I was septic,” Tammy said in a TikTok video at the time. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

At the end of the season 3 finale, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs shared an update on her progress in rehab and her recovery. “She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” Chris, 41, shared in a confessional. “I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

As of March 2022, Tammy still remains in rehab and is still wearing her trach, according to her social media activity.