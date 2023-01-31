The following is written in partnership with Blue Nile.

When it comes to sharing how you truly feel during Valentine’s Day, there are cards, flowers, or even the ole standby gift of chocolate. But nothing takes their breath away like fine jewelry, especially given from the heart. And very few brands offer stunning, heart-felt, take-your-breath away jewelry like the experts at Blue Nile.

So, if you’re looking to give a little (or a lot) of sparkle this Valentine’s Day (even if that sparkle is for yourself — no judgement here), look no further than these 12 must-have essentials from Blue Nile. And to make it even sweeter, get up to 50% off with code VDAY23 with free shipping that is expedited so you get your gift in time.

Diamond Heart Shaped Necklace in 14k White Gold

Externalize your love with this heart shaped pendant encircled with 1/2 carat of diamonds. Pristine 14k white gold ensures your adoration endures, year after year.

Tessere Diamond Hoop Earrings in 14k White Gold

Go for stunning style when you wear these gorgeous Tessere style hoop earrings featuring an artfully entwining 14k white gold design that gracefully holds a row of brilliant diamonds along the edge.

Alternating Size Ruby and Diamond Bracelet in 14k White Gold

Richly hued rubies give this classic tennis bracelet a colorful update. Set in 14k white gold, and secured with a subtle box catch, this piece is the perfect mixture of vibrant color and brilliance.

Sunburst Oval Swiss Blue Topaz Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver

The bold, oval-cut Swiss blue topaz surrounded by a sunburst of white topaz really dazzle in these sterling silver stud earrings.

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Bracelet in 14k White Gold

Classically luminous, this Freshwater cultured pearl bracelet features nearly-round white pearls strung on a hand-knotted silk blend cord. A polished 14k white gold safety clasp secures the look. Their Freshwater cultured pearl bracelets are available in a variety of lengths and pearl diameters.

Pear Emerald Halo Drop Earrings in 14k White gold

Crafted from luxurious white gold, these drop earrings feature graceful design with brilliant green pear-cut emeralds adding rich color. Accent diamonds form a brilliant halo around each emerald and add sparkle.

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant With White Topaz Clover Halo in Sterling Silver

A single cultured freshwater pearl rests inside an open clover pendant crafted from sterling silver and studded with white topaz gemstones for a look that’s rich in brilliance.

Mini Diamond Curved Bar Necklace in 14k White Gold

Both trendy and classic, this necklace features sparkling diamonds set in 14k gold that graduate in size. For added versatility, necklace can be adjusted in length.

Diamond Huggies With Bezel Set Pink Sapphire Drop Earrings in 14k Rose Gold

Look lovely in these sparkling hoop earrings featuring delicate diamonds lining the front edge and a round-cut pink sapphire draping gracefully from each one. The 14k rose gold design gives them a warm gleam that calls to mind vintage romance.

Capri Diamond Ring in 14k White Gold

Let your love shine with this anniversary band set with round-cut diamonds alternating in size along the front of the band. It is crafted from luxurious 14k white gold that promises an enduring cool luster.

Crossover Pavé Diamond Ring in 14k White Gold

Capture elegance with this stunning 14k white gold ring featuring a graceful cross-over design. The crossing front is beautifully detailed with pavé-set diamonds for dramatic shimmer.