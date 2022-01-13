With a new year comes the inspiration to try out new things, and celebrities are proving that true with their beautiful and bold hair transformations in 2022.

Several stars have already visited their favorite salons to start fresh with a chic cut, trend-setting color or some extra length with the help of extensions. Some are opting for a natural finished look while others are deciding to go all out with their eye-catching styles.

“2022 will be a year of embracing relaxed, effortless and natural looks,” celebrity hair artist Maggie Semaan told lifestyle and beauty publication Spécial Madame Figaro Arabia about what fads may take over in the next couple of months. “We’ll see lots of colors and textures that feel natural, from a one-dimensional color to shadow roots and day-after hairstyles. This new year, less is definitely more.”

That means we can likely expect to see tousled up do’s, balayage locks and brunette bombshells hitting the red carpet later this year.

Glee actress Lea Michele, who is known for having a longer mane, went to see her go-to hairstylist Tommy Buckett for a blunt bob. She appeared to crop several inches of length during her visit.

“The first haircut I gave in 2022!!!” he wrote about the star’s makeover. “I hope everyone is as brave this year as @leamichele to make a big change.”

Lea echoed those sentiments by sharing a selfie showcasing her new look, captioned, “2022 ready.”

Chrissy Teigen also debuted a switch-up herself, showing fans her shoulder-length chop, which is also a bit blonder courtesy of Luke Pluck Rose.

The cookbook author was proud to unveil her do just after kicking off the new year on January 3, writing, “Fresh cut! I know I know snip snap snip snap.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Olivia Jade Giannulli wowed fans by sharing a pic with her temporary color, ditching her lighter locks for a rich new chocolate hue. However, the YouTuber said she’ll be returning to blonde since the switch-up was only temporary. “Except it’s kind of a vibeeeee?????” one fan sounded off.

Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrity hair transformations in 2022.