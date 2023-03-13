Spotted. The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams made a rare red carpet appearance as she stepped out for the 2023 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 12.

The 42-year-old actress – who is nominated for her role in the Steven Spielberg flick – walked the champagne carpet solo in a white strapless Chanel Couture gown.

Michelle’s look reportedly took 900 hours of work to complete with 80,000 embroidered elements adding an intricate and ethereal look. A sheer, chiffon layer draped over the floor-length gown, and she completed her look with a Tiffany diamond choker with her blonde locks cut into a short pixie style.

The Brokeback Mountain actress – who was linked to costar Heath Ledger prior to his death – previously revealed the reason behind her decision to keep her hair short.

“Straight men across the board are not into this hair!” she told Elle in December 2011 ahead of her film My Week With Marilyn. “I cut it for the one straight man who has ever liked short hair, and I wear it in memorial of somebody who really loved it,” she added, implying that the style is for the late Dark Knight actor.

The Montana native has since moved on and married American theater director Thomas Kail after meeting on the set of Fosse/Verdon in late 2018. The Blue Valentine actress and the Tony winner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe awards.

While the pair tend to keep their family life private, a source confirmed to Us Weekly in January 2020 that Michelle and Thomas were expecting their first child together.

“They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world,” the insider said, adding that they were hoping “to be married” before the baby arrived.

Michelle – who welcomed daughter Matilda with Ledger in 2005 – gave birth to a son named Hart in June 2020. Two years later, she announced her third pregnancy in an interview with Variety.

“It’s totally joyous,” she told the outlet in May 2022. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”