Whether you reside nearby or live oceans apart, there’s one thing on everyone’s holiday wish list: staying connected to those you love.

We’ve rounded up four must-haves that will help you keep in touch with cherished friends and family loved ones this holiday season.

1. A Smarter Smartphone Plan

Staying connected starts with a reliable smartphone. However, all those FaceTimes, Snaps and Instant Messages can add up to hours of costly data. Enter Total by Verizon — a new, no-contract wireless provider that will elevate your wireless lifestyle with exceptional plan perks and benefits supported by the power of America’s most reliable 5G network1 — at a no-contract low price.

Total by Verizon offers great deals on devices like the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G for $99.99, and plans start at just $30. The best value is Total by Verizon’s $50 Unlimited plan, which includes 5G Nationwide, unlimited data, 10 GB of hotspot data, along with perks like unlimited talk and text to five countries of your choice and Disney+, the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

So, make the most of the holidays by giving the gift of reliable wireless service combined with superior benefits and no contract flexibility and value. Visit www.totalbyverizon.com for plans, details and where to shop.

Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

2. The Next-Gen Alexa

We already depend on Alexa to keep us informed and entertainment. Now Alexa can help us stay even more connected and allow us valuable screen time with loved ones. The Amazon Echo Show 10 has all of the usual hands-free convenience Alexa provides, with the addition of stunning visuals. With an experience designed to move with you, a 13MP camera delivers impressive visuals for entertainment, enabling you to video-chat, take selfies, answer questions, make calls, control your smart home and more, all by using your voice. Available on BestBuy.com.

3. Share Moments of Affection

Whether you’re a few feet or a few thousand miles apart, you can keep those your care about close to your heart — and eyes — with Lovebox. With the ability to send notes, photos, drawings or stickers via their app, Lovebox Color and Photo is a connected, messaging device that enhances communication beyond the simple text. The heart of the Lovebox will spin when the user gets a message, providing a fun way to let someone special know you’re thinking of them.

4. The Soundtrack of Your Love

We all have a song that reminds us of someone special. Now that song can be proudly displayed with a Scannable Spotify Photo Frame. Simply choose any song title, artist name and favorite photo of you and your partner or BFF. From there, the resulting selections are imprinted on a fashionable plaque, including a unique Spotify code that will allow you to scan to play the special song via your Spotify app. While the acrylic fashion plaque itself does not emit music (you have to scan the code on the Spotify app and the song will start playing immediately), you’ll have your special song front and center, ready to put a smile on anyone’s day.