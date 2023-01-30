Got a beauty-lover in your life? Give them the gift of a glow up this Valentine’s Day. From sparkly jems to show-stopping hair, these five essentials will make their Valentine’s Day complete.

A New World Of Jewelry Awaits

Gem Joy pairs stunning jewelry with a digital experience designed to take your breath away as you explore magical worlds.

Billion Dollar Brows

NEW Raising Brows Pen effortlessly elevates your brow game with an ultrafine tip and smudge-proof formula.

SuperJeweler

She didn’t know she needed this bracelet until now! This adjustable diamond bolo tennis bracelet features 38 natural diamonds at 1 carat total weight. This bracelet has a box chain with an adjustable slide clasp to adjust to fit any wrist size 6-10 inches. Retail $299.99. Sale price $49.97.

Beachwaver Rotating Curling Iron – Black Glitter

The perfect gift for the glam-obsessed! Rotates for the perfect curl. Female-founded and women-owned. Use code USWEEKLY for 20% off Beachwaver.com.

Lovepray Jewelry

Manifest your best life with the uplifting gemstone jewelry you deserve. Over 12+ years in business, and 39,000 happy customers. Find out why thousands of customers rave about Lovepray jewelry. Loveprayjewelry.com.