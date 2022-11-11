It’s that time of year again – the holiday season! That means it’s time for hot chocolate, holiday parties, and of course, trying to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. If you’re already feeling the pressure, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with these five gift ideas for everyone on your “nice” list – even you! From a fun game for the whole fam to boozy cookies for your BFF with a sweet tooth, these gifts will make your holiday shopping a breeze – and they start at just $13!

Gourmet, Boozy-Themed Cookies from Molly Bz

After reading that headline, need we say more? These gourmet, boozy-themed cookies come in eight different flavors including Gourmet Straight Fire, a s’mores cookie packed with Ghiradelli™ semi-sweet chocolate, cinnamon cereal and slowly roasted marshmallows and The Tea, a sweet cookie infused with earl gray tea and lavender, then smothered with white chocolate chips, creamy lemon frosting and oozing with vanilla bean vodka extract. The cookies are available in boozy flavors or with 0% alcohol, making them the perfect treat for everyone on your gift list. Plus, they come in an adorable box that looks like a mini oven – so cute! Available for delivery worldwide and in select Target cafes (non-boozy options only).

Use code MOLLY10 for 10% off your next purchase.

Taco vs. Burrito

The #1 Most Gifted Card Game on Amazon, Taco vs. Burrito is a strategic game that was originally created by a 7-year-old. A perfect family-friendly game for kids, teens and adults alike, this award-winning card game has over 12,000 five-star reviews and has sold over 600,000 copies. The best part is it’s super easy to learn and only takes about 15 minutes to play, making it ideal for holiday parties, family gatherings and keeping your loved ones laughing together all holiday season long.

Custom Glass Prints from Fracture

Turn your precious memories into a special work of art this holiday season with Fracture. Your loved ones will treasure this thoughtful gift, and you’ll love how easy it is to create! Simply start by uploading your favorite photo and choose the best size and style for your recipient. Fracture’s Florida-based team does the rest, bringing your photos to life with premium, high-quality glass and a special UV process that creates remarkable vibrancy and depth. Your photos ship out within days and come with a 60-Day Happiness Guarantee.

Take 20% off your holiday order with code LIFE20.

Sweets & Treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar

From their Shimmering Sweets Wreath to their preassembled Candy Cabin, Dylan’s Candy Bar has all the treats you need to make this holiday season sweet! Choose from an incredible selection of chocolate Santas, gingerbread men, gift baskets, advent calendars and whirly pops that are sure to please recipients of all ages. Perfect as stocking stuffers or standalone gifts, Dylan’s Candy Bar has a curated selection of colorful, glittery and oh so chocolatey favorites your family, friends, coworkers (and even you!) will be delighted to receive for the holidays.

Shop now and take 15% off your order with code TREAT22

Minis Pleasure Collection from HighOnLove

This luxurious bundle is proof that the best things come in small packages. Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate in sensual pleasure with this covetable set of HighOnLove® bestsellers, all blended with premium hemp seed oil. Relax and nourish skin with the Lavender & Honey Sensual Bath Oil, indulge in a lover’s massage with the Strawberries & Champagne Sensual Massage Oil, then make your lips feel irresistibly kissable with plumping and tingly-sweet Lip Gloss for Couples. Whether indulging with a partner or solo, this gift is one that’s sure to please!