If you’re familiar with CBD, you probably know that it’s practically a cure-all, being used to treat everything from joint pain to seizures. And now it’s even entered the skincare market with CBD-infused topical products.

So are you on the hunt for some new products to upgrade your beauty routine? Look no further.

We researched CBD moisturizers, creams, lotions, and serums and picked out some of the best skincare products that contain CBD to give you a head start in your search. We made sure all our picks are third-party tested, contain natural and organic ingredients, and are free from gross chemicals and artificial preservatives and parabens.

Keep reading to learn more about CBD and its benefits, the skincare products that made our list, and how to add CBD to your beauty routine.

Best Overall CBD Skincare Product: CBDistillery CBDol Topical – CBD Salve

Best for Anti-Aging: Tanasi Anti-Aging Topical Filler

Best CBD Lotion: The Raw Botanics Co. Raw Advantage Body Lotion

Best for Damaged Skin: Kiara CBD Skin Aid Cream

Benefits of CBD For Your Skin

Whether you’re into serums, creams, lotions, or oils, there are a number of potential benefits of CBD skincare products, such as reduced inflammation, redness, and itchiness, as well as antibacterial properties.

Some skin issues that CBD can possibly help treat include:

Eczema

Psoriasis

Atopic dermatitis

Acne

Dry skin

Signs of aging (fine lines and wrinkles)

Infections

Because of the anti-inflammatory effects, CBD skin care can be especially useful for people with sensitive skin.

Plus, body lotions can have the added benefit of pain relief for sore muscles or joints.

Best CBD Skincare Products in 2023

Best Overall CBD Skincare Product: CBDistillery CBDol Topical – CBD Salve

Cbdistillery

CBDistillery is a leader in the CBD industry. The company aims to help customers live a more healthy and balanced life via alternative methods. All their products are third-party tested to ensure quality and effectiveness and contain plant-based compounds. Using only clean ingredients, CBDistillery crafts its goods with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

CBDol Topical CBD Salve is made with hemp-derived CBD that comes from non-GMO, USA-grown industrial hemp. And you can trust the brand’s CBD because they work with Dr. Kevin Frey, a Mayo Clinic-trained internal medicine specialist, as their medical advisor.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO

100% clean ingredients

No artificial colors or preservatives

Specs:

Size: 1 ounce (28.35 g)

Strength: 500 mg

How to use: Apply a liberal amount to the desired area.

Active Ingredients: Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Magnesium Hydroxide, Water, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Gaultheria Procumbens (Wintergreen) Leaf Oil, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Full Spectrum Extract, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Arnica Montana Flower Oil, Boswellia Carterii (Frankincense) Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Lactobacillus Ferment, Lactobacillus, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, Salix Nigra (Willow) Bark Extract, Populus Tremuloides (Aspen) Bark Extract, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Extract

What customers say: Shoppers love the CBDol Topical CBD Salve for a variety of uses, including as a general, everyday moisturizer, after exercising, and before bed. One person noted that the cream has tremendously helped relieve neck and muscle pain, giving them a better sleep.

Best for Anti-Aging: Tanasi Anti-Aging Topical Filler

Tanasi

The anti-aging serum comes in a pack of two with one for daytime and one for nightime. The two products complement each other and work round the clock to improve your skin. The patent-pending formula contains water-soluble nanoparticles that work to fill in your collagen, creating a plumper look and filling in fine lines and wrinkles. It also includes glycosaminoglycans, which are water-binding molecules that support skin’s hydration and structural proteins.

The 1:1 CBD + CBD infused serums moisturize without clogging pores and can help regulate the oils in your skin, making it great for acne-prone customers, too.

Pros:

Patent-pending formula

Day and night serums that work together

Third-party lab tested

Water-soluble nanoparticles

Created by PhD researchers

Regulates oils in your skin and doesn’t clog pores

Specs:

Size: 1 ounce (30 ml)

How to use:

Wash your face with clean hands. Apply a few drops to your fingers, and apply to your face with an upward pushing motion. Focus on the areas of concern first, then apply serum to the rest of your face. You can apply serum to your neck if needed. Let it sit for about two minutes on your skin before continuing with the rest of your skincare or makeup.



Active Ingredients:

Daytime Serum: Water, Polyoxyethylene – Polyoxypropylene, Water Soluble Hemp Extract (2%) with Active Polymers, Glycerin, Peptilium (2.0%), Germall Plus – Natural Preservative, Vitamin C

Nighttime Serum: Water, Peptilium, Hyaluronic Acid (1.0%), Polyoxyethylene – Polyoxypropylene: Water Soluble Retinol Palmitate (0.5%), Water Soluble Hemp Extract (0.5%), Germall Plus – Natural Preservative, Vitamin C

What customers say: Customers say the serum gives their skin a glow, helping it appear smoother.

Best CBD Lotion: The Raw Botanics Co. Raw Advantage Body Lotion Raw Botanics

The Raw Botanics Co. Raw Advantage Body Lotion is loaded with natural ingredients and essential oils, such as:

Vitamin E: Has antioxidant properties to protect cells from free radicals

Aloe vera: Soothes skin

Almond oil: Moisturizes and has antioxidant properties because it contains vitamin E

Lemongrass: Purifying to detoxify the skin

Ginger: Reduces redness and inflammation, eliminates bacteria, and acts as an antioxidant

It can be used for a variety of ailments, including stress relief, muscle relaxation, and improved sleep.

Pros:

Contains antioxidants

Broad-spectrum CBD

No additives or preservatives

Made in the U.S.

Organically grown hemp

Contains vitamins A, D, and E, along with aloe vera and almond oil

Vegan and cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 4 ounces (120 ml)

Strength: 300 mg

How to use: Massage one or two pumps of the lotion into the skin on targeted areas up to four times per day.

Active Ingredients: Deionized Water, Glycerin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glyceryl, Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E Acetate), Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Triethanolamine, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Hemp Oil Extract (CBD Isolate), Lemongrass terpenes, ginger terpenes, Hexylene Glycol

What customers say: Shoppers appreciate that the Raw Advantage Body Lotion is not greasy and goes on without leaving a residue. They say that a little goes a long way, and it smells great. One customer commented that it’s the best-smelling lotion they’ve bought in a while, and the refreshing feel helps them wake up in the morning.

Best for Damaged Skin: Kiara CBD Skin Aid Cream

Kiara

The Kiara CBD Skin Aid Cream is formulated with plants that disinfect, promote skin repair, and reduce the appearance of blemishes and scarring. It’s all natural, organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, with zero added fragrances, parabens, or preservatives. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin.

Pros:

Dermatologically tested

Vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free

No fragrances

No parabens

No preservatives

Hypoallergenic

Third-party lab tested

Organic Swiss hemp

Specs:

Size: 30 ml

Strength: 1000 mg

How to use:

Wash your hands and the area where you want to apply the cream. Apply a generous amount of cream and allow it to absorb. Wash your hands after using it. Reapply as needed throughout the day.



Active Ingredients: Aloe Vera Gel, Stellaria media, Hypericum, CBD Oil, Obliphica, Echinacea, Coptis, Vitamin-E, Lavender, Boswellia

What customers say: The cream has helped minimize customers’ scarring, with one person adding that their acne improved after only two days of using the CBD Skin Aid Cream.

Best CBD Serum: Vena Daily Hy – Hydrating Serum

Vena

The Vena Daily Hy – Hydrating Serum formula is highly concentrated and includes plant-based ingredients that hydrate and provide the skin with essential nutrients, including:

Hyaluronic acid: Helps the skin retain moisture to stay hydrated and reduces the appearance of fine lines

Rosehip oil: Contains fatty acids and antioxidants to help skin regenerate

Lychee extract: Contains vitamins for skin (C and B)

Pros:

Plant-based

Vegan

Grown in the U.S.

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml)

Strength: 300 mg

How to use:

Wash your face. Gently massage the serum into your skin. Follow the serum with a moisturizer. You’ll get the best effects by using the serum morning and night.



Active Ingredients: Water (Aqua, Eau), Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate, Sorghum Bicolor Stalk Juice, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Sorbitan Laurate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acetyl Dipeptide-1, Cetyl Ester, Cbd (Cannabidiol), Rosa Canina (Rose Hip) Seed Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract (Lychee Fruit Extract), Glyceryl Caprylate, Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, Squalane (Plant-derived), Quillaia Saponaria Molina Extract, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Caprylhydroxami

What customers say: According to the reviewers, the results of this serum are impressive. One shopper said that they replaced their overpriced serums with the Vena Daily Hy – Hydrating Serum. Another person commented that they love how the serum makes their skin feel clean and fresh.

Best Organic: Sol CBD CBD Infused Nourish Skin Care

Sol CBD

The Sol CBD CBD-Infused Nourish Skin Care is formulated with all kinds of natural and organic ingredients, from essential oils to omega fatty acids to vitamins:

Anti-inflammatory: aloe vera, avocado oil

Anti-aging: rose hydrosol, hexapeptide, niacinamide

Moisturizing: radish root ferment

Omega fatty acids: rosehip seed

Antioxidants: pomegranate seed, rosemary oil, alpha lipoic acid

Vitamins: pantothenic acid

Pros:

Contains USDA-Certified Organic essential oils

Full-spectrum

Grown in the U.S.

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 30 ml

How to use:

Shake the bottle before applying.

Use the cream on your face and neck in the morning, night, or as needed after cleaning the area.

Active Ingredients: Organic Aloe Vera, Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Rose Hydrosol, Radish Root Ferment, Plant Ester Wax, Organic CO2-Extracted Rosehip Seed, Hemp-Derived Organic CBD Oil, Organic CO2-Extracted Pomegranate Seed, Organic Supercritical CO2-Extracted Rosemary Antioxidant, Hexapeptide, Organic Sea CO2-Extracted Buckthorn, Niacinamide, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, ​​CoQ10, Wildcrafted Frankincense, Organic Lavender, Organic Ylang Ylang, ​​Organic Neroli

What customers say: Reviewers say the cream absorbs like butter, leaving their skin extra soft. Shoppers even apply the cream to their dry hands in addition to using it as a face and neck moisturizer. One customer said that it firms their skin without making it feel oily.

How We Picked Our Favorite CBD Skincare Products

CBD lotions, moisturizers, and serums are popping up everywhere, so we did some digging to find the best ones you should try. To select our favorite CBD skincare products, we focused on these factors:

Third-party testing (and readily available Certificate of Analysis)

Natural and organic ingredients

No artificial preservatives, colors, or fragrances

No harmful chemicals

High-quality hemp-derived CBD

Positive reviews from customers

How to Add CBD into Your Skincare Routine

Luckily, most CBD skincare creams, serums, and lotions can be incorporated into your regular routine, so you don’t have to make any big changes. You can replace your regular facial moisturizer with a CBD option, or you can layer the creams.

In general, when doing your skincare routine, products should be applied from thinnest to thickest because lighter products can’t penetrate heavier ones. So when using a CBD serum, you should apply it first, then add a moisturizer on top of it. Otherwise the serum won’t really have much of an effect because the cream will block it from reaching your skin.

For muscle or joint pain, you can apply a CBD lotion directly to the area that hurts, such as your hands, feet, or knees (or any other body part that hurts). CBD lotions work at the surface and deeper into your muscles.

Keep in mind that people who are nursing or pregnant should check with their doctor before using CBD products to make sure it’s ok.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is a chemical found in the cannabis plant. According to the Agriculture Improvement Act, which Congress passed in 2018, CBD is legal if it comes from hemp (but CBD is still considered a controlled substance in some states, so check your state’s laws).

You can buy CBD in a lot of forms, including lotions, gummies, oils, capsules, and more. There are three types of CBD, too: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Full-spectrum has up to 0.3% THC, while broad-spectrum contains no THC, or only trace amounts. Both full- and broad-spectrum also include other cannabinoids and terpenes. CBD isolate, on the other hand, is pure CBD with no other compounds.

Why would you want full- or broad-spectrum when you can have CBD isolate? The additional chemicals found in those types can produce an “entourage effect.” That means that the other cannabinoids and terpenes can help CBD have an even greater impact.

CBD has a variety of potential benefits, including stress and pain relief and improved sleep, though it’s currently only approved by the FDA for epilepsy. The first prescription medication containing CBD, Epidiolex, was approved to treat seizures in 2018.

FAQs:

Will CBD make me high?

Nope! CBD will not make you high. The mind-altering cannabinoid that causes a high feeling is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and CBD products don’t contain THC (or they only have trace amounts—less than 0.3%).

Taking CBD can feel somewhat similar to THC, minus the psychoactive effects. Common feelings you might experience when taking CBD or THC include drowsiness, changes in appetite, dry mouth, and upset stomach.

How often should I use CBD skin care products?

How often you use CBD skin care depends on the specific product you’re using. Some products are intended to be used daily, like a facial moisturizer, while others can be used only as needed. Check the usage directions on the cream or lotion you’re using to find out what the brand recommends. But in general, CBD is safe to use every day, and some products can be used multiple times per day.

Is CBD skincare worth it?

CBD has become the newest trendy ingredient, but does it actually help your skin?

Studies have shown it can help with inflammatory skin disorders and acne, but more research still needs to be done, since CBD is still pretty new to the skincare scene. But CBD products are definitely worth a try if you struggle with dry or sensitive skin, redness, or acne and want to test something different for your skin.

How long does it take CBD cream or lotion to work?

Good news—topical CBD products should start working almost right away.

Will CBD lotion or cream show up on a drug test?

Since CBD comes from cannabis, you might be wondering if using CBD topical products could cause a positive drug test result. It’s not likely, but it’s also not impossible. Drug tests look for THC. CBD products can legally contain up to 0.3% THC, so they could potentially show up on a test. To avoid a positive drug test when using CBD, look for high-quality, hemp-derived CBD, and do your research on the company to make sure it properly tests its products.

Do CBD skincare products have any side effects?

CBD is overall relatively safe. There aren’t many side effects, and the ones you might experience aren’t serious (diarrhea, tiredness, appetite changes). One potential side effect of topical CBD products is contact dermatitis, aka a rash, but that can happen with any type of lotion or cream, particularly if you have sensitive skin or certain skin conditions. If you’re concerned, test out a small amount before you start using it so you can see if you notice any adverse reactions.

Can everyone take CBD?

While CBD has few side effects, it might not be ok for some people to take. For example, people who are on medications with similar side effects as CBD (like drowsiness, nausea, diarrhea, etc.) could experience increased effects. That includes alcohol, too, because it can cause some of those same feelings.

You should probably avoid CBD when taking the below medications that can lead to fatigue and sleepiness:

Opioids

Benzodiazepines

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

Antihistamines

CBD can also interfere with medicines that are broken down by the liver, which could be dangerous if it results in too much or too little of the medication in your system. Some that could have serious complications include:

Warfarin

Amiodarone

Levothyroxine

Certain seizure medicines

Topical CBD skincare products like the ones we selected for our list can be a great natural option to help treat conditions like acne and psoriasis, as well as hydrate dry skin and reduce inflammation. When shopping for a CBD lotion, cream, or serum, be sure to check that it has been third-party tested for effectiveness and potency, contains natural ingredients, and doesn’t have any harmful artificial ingredients.

Any of the high-quality CBD creams and serums that we found would be a fantastic place to start your CBD journey.