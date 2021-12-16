90 Day Fiancé star Cassia Tavares called out former franchise star Nicole Nafziger for a post about Tavares’ ex-husband, Jason Hitch, who died from COVID-19 complications on December 14.

“#RIP Heartbroken to confirm he DIED 💔 #LinkInBio,” read Nafziger’s post via her Instagram grid on Wednesday, December 15, also sharing a similar message on her Stories linking to an article about Hitch’s death.

Courtesy Cassia Tavares/Instagram

Tavares, 30, tagged Nafziger, 28, while addressing why she felt compelled to speak out about the post. “I get all of that ‘link in bio’ BS but trying to make money off someone’s death is a new kind of low,” Tavares wrote. “It hurts me that I have to bring it up like this, but someone needed to tell you in public. JUST STOP.”

Nafziger did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Hitch and Tavares appeared together on season 2 of the hit TLC reality TV series, filming the peaks and pitfalls throughout their once long-distance relationship.

In January 2017, the army veteran was arrested on battery charges, which were later dropped, after an alleged fight between the pair. Nearly a year later, Hitch filed for divorce for the first time in February 2018, however, it was called off soon after. Despite their reconciliation at the time, he filed for divorce again six months later for the second time, which was finalized the following month.

Tavares has since found love with husband Giuseppe. She announced they got married in a courthouse in Italy in February 2021.

Courtesy of Cassia/Instagram; Courtesy of Nicole Instagram (2); TLC

“It’s always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing. I guess one could never be prepared for that,” the former TLC star wrote about Hitch’s death in a separate message via her Stories on Wednesday, December 15. “I wasn’t, today. When I started receiving messages, I thought it was a joke. I’m shocked. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Jason.”

Meanwhile, fans have continued sharing their condolences after news of Hitch’s passing at the age of 45 following a hospitalization that resulted in him being placed in the ICU, In Touch confirmed.

Hitch was “surrounded by family as he died,” his sister Shannen Speagle told Life & Style while sharing an update. “Jason passed away yesterday evening from complications of COVID and perhaps other factors. He will be missed by his family and many friends and fans of the show.”

90 Day alum Danielle Jbali was one of the franchise members who paid tribute to her former costar, writing, “RIP Jason Hitch. Jason was on season 2 with me.”