Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive,” Alexei gushed on social media.

Loren, 34, and Alexei, 33, announced they were expecting their third child together in a joint Instagram post in May. “Happy Early Mother’s Day We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren wrote below a picture of the happy brood, in which Loren displayed her belly bump. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!”

The parents exclusively told In Touch in June 2022 that baby No. 3 would be their last. “And we don’t know the gender.” Alexei revealed while talking about fears of going from a parent of two to a parent of three. “We’re not finding out. Because this is the last one. We’re done. I’m done.”

The pair were introduced to the TLC franchise in season 3 in of 90 Day Fiancé in 2015. They married in the same year and celebrated with the first of two weddings, one in America and another in Israel in 2016.

In October 2019, the duo revealed they were expecting their first child. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. Loren told Us Weekly at the time. “For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

Their first son, Shai Josef Brovarnik, was born on April 14, 2020. Eleven months later, they announced they were pregnant again.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star gave birth to the couple’s second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik, in August 2021. Loren took to Instagram after the birth writing, “Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much [earlier] than expected!” The Florida native continued, “Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!”

Alexei and his wife starred in their own 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the first season of which premiered in January. The family will return for season 2 later in 2022 with their new, happy addition.