Showing off her ~assets~! 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield flaunted her booty in a new NSFW photo, going nearly nude wearing a tiny black crisscross lingerie thong piece.

“Looking for the remote control,” the former TLC star, 35, cheekily captioned an Instagram post on Friday, August 25. In the snapshot, Paola had her back turned toward the camera as she leaned forward on a couch, letting her long hair cascade down her chest. She also wore some seriously revealing lingerie, which showed off her full back and butt.

This wasn’t the first time the pro wrestler has donned a risqué outfit. Nearly three weeks beforehand, she posed in a sparkling black sheer one-piece while sitting on a bed, wearing her hair in two long braids.

“Happy Sunday,” she captioned the post on August 7.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

However, the brunette beauty is more preoccupied with mom duties, as she and husband Russ Mayfield share son Axel. The parents made their debut together during season 1 of the hit TLC series and tied the knot in October 2013. They then went on to star in seasons 1 through 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? documenting the birth of their first child in season 4. Although the family haven’t appeared in a full season since 2019, they’ve still guest starred in other spinoff shows, such as 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and Discovery+ spinoffs, including 90 Day: Foody Call.

Although the longtime pair have come a long way since the start of their relationship, they have nevertheless faced a bump in the road along the way. In August 2021, Paola and Russ, 35, sparked split rumors and In Touch exclusively confirmed the two were, indeed, “on a break” at the time.

“During this pandemic, it hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7,” Dominique Enchinton, Paola’s manager, exclusively explained to In Touch that month.“Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it’s definitely taken a toll on both of them.”

She added that while the duo weren’t “getting a divorce yet,” they were seeking marriage counseling to overcome their marital woes.

“They are still together,” Dominique added. “They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues.”

It appears that Russ and Paola worked together to repair their relationship, as they are still going strong today!

The mama even shared a sweet update with her Instagram followers over the summer on how their family unit is doing. Paola shared an image on Tuesday, August 23, featuring her, Russ and their 3-year-old son at a beach, simply captioning the snap, “Smiles.”