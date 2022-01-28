Several stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have welcomed children, and many of them have shared their pregnancy journeys with the world. As women know, it’s not always easy to snap back after having a baby, and celebrities like Paola Mayfield have been candid about their feelings along the way.

Fans have praised the TV personalities for embracing their post-baby bodies, especially since many look so comfortable in their own skin. Paola talked about how proud she was of the progress she had made with her fitness after the birth of her son, Axel.

“It took me about six months to be close to my pre-pregnancy body, and I’m not even there yet, but I do feel better,” the brunette beauty wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “I am proud of my hard work and my results and I love sharing them with you! Can you spot the cellulite? I still have some and it is OK!”

The reality star then added, “It’s all about being confident, even in your worst moments, because in the end we are our most prominent critics,” she added.

That same month, Tiffany Franco showed off her trim figure in a new photo on Instagram, shortly after revealing she shed 16 pounds and has “more to go.” The TLC alum and her husband, Ronald Smith, welcomed their daughter, Carley, in July 2019.

“I don’t cheat. I don’t give up,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum shared about her mindset. “I just keep going. I need to be healthy. I need to be active and when you keep that mentality, no matter what you will lose the weight.”

Fans were also taken aback after seeing Elizabeth Potthast’s slim physique in a photo she posted with her husband, Andrei Castravet, and their daughter, Eleanor, on New Year’s Day. One of her followers praised her by commenting, “What part of you had a baby?”

The season 5 alum welcomed her first child with her beau in January 2019, and she’s continued to wow people with her transformation.

