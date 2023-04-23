Offscreen Besties! Find Out Which ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Became Friends While Filming the TLC Show

While several people have found romantic love on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, others found friends while documenting their relationships on TV.

One friendship that began after the stars made their reality TV debut is between Caleb Greenwood, who appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé season 5 stars David Toborowsky and his wife, Annie Toborowsky.

The group shared a glimpse into their friendship by posting a video via Instagram on January 1, 2022, of them partying at a New Year’s Eve celebration the night before. The clip kicked off with David explaining that he ran into Caleb at the party. He then turned the camera around to capture Annie and a group of friends dancing during their night out.

Three months later in April, the TLC personalities reconnected in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, when they enjoyed “chicken tinga tacos” together. Caleb took to Instagram to share a photo of the gathering and even promoted the couple’s spinoff, David and Annie: After the 90 Days, in the caption.

Another friendship that stemmed from the franchise is between 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 costars Tania Maduro and Tiffany Franco.

The women have documented their time spent together on social media, while they even went on a road trip together in October 2022. At the time of the trip, Tania shared a video of the friends driving in a car on their way to Atlanta, Georgia. As Tiffany drove, Tania asked her social media followers for restaurant and activity recommendations.

Another friendship that was formed is between Thaís Ramone and Miona Bell, who appeared on season 9 of the flagship series in 2022.

In August 2022, Miona was by Thais’ side at her baby shower as she expected baby No. 1 with her husband, Patrick Mendes. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aleesi, in November 2022.

“I’m so proud of you, my girl! We did so much in less than a year, moved to the US, got married, been on a reality tv, started our businesses and brands! AND NOW YOU ARE PREGNANT!” Miona wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the friends at the celebration in August 2022. “This unique journey we been on is something that will always have u connected! Can’t wait to meet our baby girl! Love you.”

Keep scrolling to see which stars of 90 Day Fiancé have become friends off screen.