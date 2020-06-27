’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More

No shame in their game! Fans love it when their favorite stars keep it real about the plastic surgery procedures they have done. After making a splash on the show 90 Day Fiancé, a few of the notable TV personalities broke their silence about enhancing their looks, and people couldn’t help but appreciate their honesty.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima showed off her new nose in stunning selfies on June 16 along with a message about confidence. “A successful woman is one that can build a firm foundation with bricks others have thrown at her,” she wrote.

While talking with some of her fans on Instagram, the star revealed she will be doing a tummy tuck “soon” and looks forward to seeing the results.

The brunette bombshell even opened up about her transformation and weight loss on the June 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “I did butt to make it bigger. I did botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin,” she informed viewers. “I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”

And she’s certainly not the only one! Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) has also been open about going under the knife. During an Instagram Q&A, the certified personal trainer shared more details about her breast implants.

“[They are] 400 cc anatomically shaped moderate projection. Natrelle style 410 got them done in Russia,” the TV personality wrote about the size and shape she opted for at the time.

Angela Deem even documented her cosmetic surgery procedures after the quarantine was lifted in Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The star visited Dr. Wright Jones on June 19 and he did Botox and fillers for $3,000. “After this long stay at home order I was definitely ready for my Botox fix!” she shared.

Angela previously explained her reasons for giving it a try during season 3 of Before the 90 Days, revealing she wanted to “look fresh” and “younger.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 90 Day Fiancé stars who were open about their plastic surgery procedures.