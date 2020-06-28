So inspiring! Several 90 Day Fiancé stars have been documenting their fitness journeys on social media, giving fans plenty of insight when it comes to their nutritious meal plans, gym routines and more as they work towards their fitness goals. Anfisa Nava, Molly Hopkins and Danielle Jbali are among the TLC stars who have spoken out to share their lifestyle tips, revealing exactly how they were able to make strides.

Back in 2018, Anfisa announced that she lost 26 pounds and that was only the beginning of her journey. The Russian beauty dedicated herself to getting in the best shape of her life and it’s continued to open doors for her.

After her husband, Jorge Nava, was sentenced to time behind bars, she found a way to fill that void. Anfisa said she wanted to “stay busy” and do what she enjoyed the most. “ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division,” the star continued.

Anfisa later decided to enter in bodybuilding competitions and she did extremely well while making her highly anticipated debut. “2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium Such an amazing first show experience!” she wrote on Instagram in July 2019, with a video of herself proudly showing off her medals.

Molly also wanted to become the best version of herself post-split. After going through a tough breakup, the TV personality ended up dropping an impressive 40 pounds over the course of a few months. So, how did she get results?

“By being more conscious about what I was eating and added Teami into my routine. I don’t go a day without it,” she shared. “I even got my coworkers to start it!”

The mother of two said it really helped with bloating, so she started looking and feeling her best!

In November 2019, Danielle celebrated an accomplishment of her own — shedding 15 pounds! “I have been watching what I eat more closely, walking a little more and drinking more water,” the reality star told In Touch exclusively.

Danielle also confirmed she feels “wonderful” after reaching this exciting milestone!

See the incredible 90 Day Fiancé weight loss transformations below!