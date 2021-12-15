90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died of COVID complications following a hospitalization that resulted him being placed in the ICU, In Touch confirms.

Jason, who appeared on season 2 of the hit TLC reality TV series with then-fiancée Cassia Tavares, was “surrounded by family as he died,” his sister Shannen Speagle tells In Touch.

“Jason passed away yesterday evening from complications of COVID and perhaps other factors,” she adds. “He will missed by his family and many friends and fans of the show.”

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news of his death.

Following their appearance on the show, which resulted in them walking down the aisle, Jason and Cassia didn’t exactly find their happily ever after. In January 2017, Jason was arrested on battery charges, which were later dropped, after an alleged fight with Cassia.

Nearly a year later, Jason filed for divorce for the first time in February 2018. However, by the following month, their divorce was called off and it appeared as if the couple had reconciled their differences.

Despite their getting back together, six months later, Jason filed for divorce again for the second time, which was later was finalized the following month.

While they were broken up and after Jason filed the second time, Jason and Cassia were still living together for a time.

“Things are cordial and civil,” Jason told Radar Online in October 2018. “I got the papers on Saturday on our four year anniversary. She lives with me, she’s in the house right now. She can stay here as long as she needs.”

Citing a “lack of communication” as the reason for the end of their marriage, Jason added that he was hopeful he’d “get married in the future.”

“I’m a Hollywood ending type of guy,” he said of feeling optimistic about finding a special someone. “I’m going to work on my body, continue to read, continue to make money, I’ll figure it out!”

Jason had previously told In Touch in February 2019 that he was “not exclusive with anyone right now” but had been on a “few dates” at the time and that he was “focusing on my body, my brain and my wallet” in the wake of their split.