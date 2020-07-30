Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

She’s feeling herself, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima isn’t about to let anyone bring her down. The 90 Day Fiancé star clapped back at a fan critiquing her plastic surgery after she proudly showed off her new look in a series of new Instagram photos.

“Ride or die,” Larissa, 33, captioned one of the July 29 posts. “Classy, bougie, ratchet,” she wrote on another. One commenter wasn’t impressed, however. “It’s a no for me,” they wrote. “Gone way too far with all these surgeries.” The Happily Ever After star wasn’t bothered by the hate. Clapping back, she shared a laughing-crying emoji and said, “This is the goal.”

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Get it, girl! The TLC star has been open about all of the procedures she’s had done, and she’s been modeling her look after a certain Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. On a recent selfie, she even jokingly told Kim Kardashian to “watch out.” Comparing her original 90 Day promo photo with one of her recent shots, she showed fans just how far she’s come as she publicly thanked the medical spa where she gets her injections done.

Larissa also hinted she’s not quite done going under the knife. On Wednesday, July 30, she took to her Story to reveal she’s also got a tummy tuck coming up as she asked fans if they’d be interested in watching a vlog about the surgery. Despite that, her followers already think she looks great — and so does costar Jess Caroline, who left fire emojis on one of her photos.

The two Brazilian women became unlikely friends after bonding over their dicey relationships with Colt Johnson. After Larissa learned about Colt’s new relationship with Jess, she did her best to reach out and warn the other woman about what she feared could become a toxic relationship. Sharing her own story about how her ex-husband “changed” during the course of their romance, she urged the redhead to be careful.

“One of the best things that happened to me [in season 5], was becoming close friends with Jessica,” the brunette beauty gushed on her Story on July 26. “They hoped we would argue and try to backstab one another, but that never happened. Instead, we understood each other, with great respect.”