Written in partnership with Outshine

A favorite mid-day snack? It’s one where someone does the preparing for us. Hence, why we have become obsessed with Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches. Made with real fruit ingredients and non-fat yogurt, they are the perfect fix to satisfy the whole family’s snack hankerings this fall. With no refrigeration needed, you can keep in your desk, pack them for school lunches, and even keep in the car for after school, sports practices and play dates. Even better: they have 0g of added sugar and no artificial flavors or colors. Available at select retailers for $4.49 as well as online through Amazon.