Branded ContentA Mermaid, a Mushroom Princess and a Skulltress Walk Into A Party
If you’re someone who loves dressing up – Halloween is no joke. And a large part of the appeal are the stares you get from fellow partygoers as they trip over themselves in awe over your transformation.
Do the job well, you might win a prize. Go glam, go home, and watch the others get in line.
Impress Strangers
Throwing on a pair of aviators and a leather jacket and calling it a costume? Halloween is meant to be the time you stand out. So push boundaries, make an entrance and pack a back story. Questions will be asked.
The Look: Blue Skulltress
The Product: Splat Blue EnvyShop Now
Play To the Fantasy
Do yourself a favor, add a little dramatic whosh to your MERMAID tale. A mane of enriched enchanted color is sure to draw many a sailor (zombies, superheroes and ghosts) to the depths of your deep, dark sea.
The Look: Mermaid Goddess
The Product: Splat Lucious RaspberriesShop Now
Score Lots of Candy
Go a little mythical and a lot of fancy with this MUSHROOM PRINCESS look (here for two!). Pointy ears, stylish wings, a crown, and sweet fawn-like makeup applied — then add to hair those enchanting color whisps, and pause for adoring sighs.