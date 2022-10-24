If you’re someone who loves dressing up – Halloween is no joke. And a large part of the appeal are the stares you get from fellow partygoers as they trip over themselves in awe over your transformation.

Do the job well, you might win a prize. Go glam, go home, and watch the others get in line.

Impress Strangers

Throwing on a pair of aviators and a leather jacket and calling it a costume? Halloween is meant to be the time you stand out. So push boundaries, make an entrance and pack a back story. Questions will be asked.

The Look: Blue Skulltress

Courtesy of Splat Hair Color

The Product: Splat Blue Envy

Play To the Fantasy

Do yourself a favor, add a little dramatic whosh to your MERMAID tale. A mane of enriched enchanted color is sure to draw many a sailor (zombies, superheroes and ghosts) to the depths of your deep, dark sea.

The Look: Mermaid Goddess

Courtesy of Splat Hair Color

The Product: Splat Lucious Raspberries

Score Lots of Candy

Go a little mythical and a lot of fancy with this MUSHROOM PRINCESS look (here for two!). Pointy ears, stylish wings, a crown, and sweet fawn-like makeup applied — then add to hair those enchanting color whisps, and pause for adoring sighs.

The Look: Mushroom Princess

Courtesy of Splat Hair Color

The Product: Splat Hair Chalk – Sugar Plum

The Product: Splat Hair Chalk – Pink Hearts