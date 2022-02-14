Keeping a safe distance! Alex Rodriguez seemingly avoided an awkward run-in with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, while they all attended the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13.

A-Rod, 46, shared photos and clips while attending the big game from a luxury box with a great view of the 50-yard line at SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. A-Rod was very close to the field and seated near other celebrities, including Floyd Mayweather.

“What a show!” the former MLB player captioned a video of himself enjoying the halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

However, somewhere nearby, Jennifer, 52, was also attending Super Bowl LV with boyfriend Ben, 49. The pair were spotted on the jumbotron dancing to the halftime show together.

Bennifer was in a star-studded luxury box surrounded by A-listers, including Cardi B, Offset, Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato, according to videos on social media. The group appeared to be sitting behind the Rams touchdown line, the “WAP” singer, 29, showed via Instagram.

It appears Alex, Jennifer and Ben kept their distance during the big game since the Marry Me actress’ split from the Shark Tank investor in April 2021. They were together for four years and got engaged in March 2019.

About one month after the “On the Floor” singer’s breakup from the athlete, she moved on with old flame Ben. She and the Triple Frontier actor were together from 2002 to 2004 but ultimately ended their engagement. However, now that they’ve reunited, they’ve never been stronger as a couple.

“Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. It’s like no time has passed at all,” an insider revealed to In Touch in May 2021 after their romance heated back up. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

The source added that it was like “nothing ever changed” between them. “Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly,” the source continued.

After Ben and Jen’s initial split in 2004, the Good Will Hunting actor went on to marry ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The “Jenny From the Block” singer has two kids — twins Max and Emme — with ex-husband Marc Anthony.