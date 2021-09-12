This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Roy Rogers cocktail is an all-American way to sweeten your glass of Coca-Cola. Made with just two ingredients, this charming cocktail is a fun, non-alcoholic way to treat friends of all ages. Top with a bright red cherry, and you could see why this Hollywood drink remains a hit at family parties.

If you’ve got a few young adults at your next get-together, don’t forget to top each Roy Rogers with a little Tribe CBD oil! A dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil will take this old timey drink into the 21st century.

Roy Rogers CBD Cocktail Recipe

If the Roy Rogers cocktail is too sweet for you, there are plenty of other ways you could dress up a glass of Coca-Cola. Of course, you could add a nip of rum to a rocks glass filled with Coke for the classic Rum & Coke cocktail. If you want to make this a Cuba Libre, add lime juice and a lime wedge to a Rum & Coke.

For those who love bitter flavors, you may want to research the product Fernet Branca. This Italian herbal liqueur has an unabashedly “medicinal” flavor that you’ll either love or hate. Interestingly, many Argentinians have been adding Fernet Branca to their Coke for decades. In fact, we’ve detailed this phenomenon in a previous CBD cocktail post.

Just be forewarned: Some people describe the flavor of Fernet Branca as akin to “shoe polish.” If you don’t already like bitter flavors, you’re probably not the best candidate for this liqueur.

Ingredients

¼ – ½ oz grenadine

6 oz Coca-Cola

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Maraschino cherry

Directions

Fill a Collins glass with ice

Pour your preferred amount of grenadine in the glass

Top with Coca-Cola and Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a Maraschino cherry

Mocktails like the Roy Rogers helped cement Coke’s identity as a “family-friendly brand.” However, Coca-Cola’s founder John Stith Pemberton initially thought of his drink as a cure-all tonic. Apparently, Pemberton was motivated to create a drink to help manage the pain from a war wound.

Infamously, Coke’s original formula contained, well, cocaine! Obviously, people in the 19th century didn’t have as much info on cocaine addiction as we do today. Although there’s debate over how much cocaine was in those original Coca-Cola bottles, some researchers suggest it was as little as 1/400 parts cocaine to an ounce of syrup.

While Coca-Cola’s secret formula is locked in an Atlanta vault, the company assures us there’s zero cocaine in today’s formula. The only high you’ll get from Coke nowadays comes from its sugar content.

