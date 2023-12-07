Branded ContentA Very Merry Mood: 13 Entertaining Essentials for the Holiday Season
Produced in partnership with Danish Creamers.
From stunning decor to unique twists on classics, deck the halls with these 13 entertaining essentials for the holiday season!
Danish Creamery European Style Butter
Make your holiday table EXTRAordinary with Danish Creamery European Style Butter! $5.99, danishcreamery.com and Albertson’s, Safeway, Target, Walmart and more.Shop Now
The Essential Bar Cart
Threshold metal, wood and leather bar cart, $150, target.com.Shop Now
Essential Tablewear
Zara earthenware tableware, from $10, zara.comShop Now
Lenox Beverage Set
v