Aaron Carter, the singer turned rapper and actor, was found dead in his Lancaster, California, home at the age of 34, Life & Style can confirm.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news on Saturday, November 5, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department telling the outlet that a “suspicious death” occurred at Carter’s home address, but they could not confirm the identity of the deceased. TMZ — who was the first to report the news that day — noted that Carter was found in his bathtub after law enforcement received a call that morning about a person drowning in a tub.

The outlet also reported that a photo outside of Carter’s house captured paramedics and caution tape surrounding the property.

Just one day prior, Carter released a single with fellow rapper Check the Star on Friday, November 4.

“Oh my God, please, this is not a f—king joke,” the rapper said via his Instagram Stories shortly after news broke of Carter’s death. “What the f—k is going on?”

Check the Star also shared a screenshot via Instagram of an apparent recent text message thread between him and Carter, captioning the post, “No way man no plz bro @aaroncarter noooooo.”

Throughout the late 1990s, the “I’m All About You” artist skyrocketed to fame after he began working as a solo artist following his departure from the band Dead End. Carter opened for The Backstreet Boys in 1997 in Berlin, which ultimately helped him obtain a recording contract shortly afterward.

Later that year, Carter released his debut studio album, simple titled Aaron Carter, which was followed by his second studio album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000.

Many of his singles such as his cover of “I Want Candy” were featured on Disney and Nickelodeon at the time. By 2001, Carter got his start as an actor, landing a role on the Disney Channel sitcom Lizzie McGuire.

Throughout the early 2000s, the Tampa, Florida, native made headlines for his high-profile relationships with actresses Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

Carter is survived by his 1-year-old son, Prince, who he shares with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The former pair split and called off their engagement in November 2021.

“Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter wrote via Twitter at the time. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

In his string of tweets, Carter was referring to the tumultuous relationship he’s had with his family, including his twin sister, Angel Carter. His other sister, Leslie Carter, died of a drug overdose in January 2012.