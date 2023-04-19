Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin is speaking out for the first time after his November 5, 2022, death was officially ruled accidental. ​In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, April 18, that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined that the singer’s cause of death was drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam.

“I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it,” Melanie told The U.S. Sun, adding “He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on.”

“I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation,” Melanie continued.

Aaron and Melanie began dating in 2020 and got engaged in June of that year. They welcomed a son, Prince, in November 2021. They broke up one week after their baby was born but reconciled the following month. By Feburary 2022, the former couple split again, though they continued to have an on-again, off-again relationship.

According to the coroner’s report, the “I Want Candy Singer,” who died at his Lancaster, California, home, used difluoroethane – a gas common in air spray cleaners – and alprazolam – which causes drowsiness and sedation – before getting in the bathtub. The drug combination left him incapacitated, and he became submerged underwater.

Aaron was found unresponsive in the bathtub by his housekeeper and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene, TMZ reported on November 6. The former teen heartthrob had battled addiction and mental health issues for years before his death and had done five stints in rehab prior to his passing, although he claimed his September 2022 work with a recovery center was to “fight triggers” after being sober for five years.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer admitted to The Sun in September 2022 that he was taking alprazolam, which is commonly known under the brand name Xanax, but said that was part of his “regimented medication” plan, which helped keep him “clean from huffing dust.”

Aaron said his main reason for enrolling in the outpatient program was to stop using marijuana. “I don’t want to smoke weed anymore. I don’t really need to,” he told the publication, adding he had a medicinal marijuana license, but had “thrown away” all the plants he had been growing.