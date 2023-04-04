The late pop star Aaron Carter’s home has been re-listed for sale five months after his untimely death in late 2022.

The Lancaster, California, home was placed back on the market on Saturday, April 1, according to a Zillow listing viewed by Life & Style, with the 4,000-square-foot house being listed for $849,900. Previously, Carter put the property up for sale for $779,900 just one month prior to his tragic passing, per Zillow. The home includes seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, one of which is where the late singer-turned-rapper was found dead. TMZ reported on Tuesday, April 4, that this room is under renovation.

The “I’m All About You” artist’s passing shocked fans after he was discovered unresponsive in his bathtub on November 5, 2022, after the Los Angeles Police Department received an emergency call about a person drowning in their tub, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Just one day beforehand, Carter released a single with fellow rapper Check the Star. He was 34 years old at the time of his death.

Carter is survived by his 17-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin. Carter and Martin, 30, had a tumultuous relationship for three years after they first went public with their romance in January 2020.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Countless celebrities paid their respects to Carter, including his ex-girlfriends Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

“My heart goes out to his family, and may he rest in peace,” the Mean Girls actress, 36, told Entertainment Tonight. “And God bless him … And yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

For the Lizzie Maguire alum, 35, Hilary penned a heart-wrenching note via Instagram.

“For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you, and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” she wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Two months following Carter’s death, his mother, Jane Carter, and Martin told TMZ on January 17 that they believe his cause of death was from drugs rather than drowning, noting that the coroner didn’t find any water in his lungs. At the time, they were still awaiting results from Carter’s toxicology report, though. However, the outlet reported that the two women wanted law enforcement to investigate a drug deal that allegedly occurred before Carter died. At the time of publication, Carter’s toxicology report has yet to be completed.

Martin has continued to share fans’ tributes via her Instagram page, with the latest being a video of her flipping through pages of a photo album of her and Carter’s memories.

“It’s been 5 months,” she wrote with a heartbreak emoji on April 4. “’Grief is not a disorder, a disease or a sign of weakness. It is an emotional, physical and spiritual necessity, the price you pay for love. The only cure for grief is to grieve.’”