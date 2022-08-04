Growing family! Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and John David Duggar’s baby registry and her due date have been revealed.

According to their registry on registryfinder.com, Abbie, 30, and John, 32, are expecting baby No. 2 on September 8, 2022.

The couple made a list of specific items they want ahead of the baby’s arrival, including pacifiers, baby nail clippers, activity books, footed pajamas, socks, an overnight duffel bag, a swaddle and more. Additionally, the Counting On alums asked their friends and family to contribute to a diaper fund.

Other products on the list will help Abbie during the recovery process. She has asked for items including nipple cream, herbal perineal spray and ointments.

All of the products on the list can be directly purchased through Amazon, though the couple noted they will also happily accept gift cards from the online retailer.

Abbie and John announced they are expecting baby No. 2 on May 8 while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” the nurse captioned an Instagram photo on the couple’s joint account, which showed off her baby bump as she held hands with their daughter, Grace Annette Duggar.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018, while they welcomed their daughter in January 2020.

Abbie and John announced they are about to become a family of four nearly three months after she stirred speculation that she was pregnant. A few eagle-eyed fans on social media noticed the TLC alum’s Pinterest account had a board titled “Pink or Blue.” Fans became even more curious when they noticed that her mom, Cheryl Burnett, also followed the board.

At the time, the Oklahoma native had “liked” several baby announcement ideas. It appeared she was a fan of having a bumblebee theme for the big reveal because she pinned a piñata that had “What Will Baby Bee” written on it. She also had her eye on an invitation card idea that read, “Welcome to our growing hive, where the ‘buzz’ is all about whether Baby Smith will ‘bee’ a boy or a girl!”

Abbie and John’s baby will be Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 25th grandchild.

John’s younger sister, Jill Duggar, welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard on July 7.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” the couple revealed on the Dillard Family blog on July 11. “He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 p.m. weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long.”

Jill, 31, and Derick, 33, also noted that each of their new baby’s monikers had a very special meaning. “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” they wrote.