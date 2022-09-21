All is well? Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were seen showing PDA as they were photographed together for the second time since his cheating scandal broke.

The Maroon 5 singer could be seen lovingly putting his arm on her hip as they were about to get into an awaiting vehicle in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 21.

The pair appeared immersed in conversation, as the former Victoria’s Secret Model, 34, could be seen chatting while tossing back her long blonde locks with her hands. Adam, 43, appeared to put his hand on his wife’s back as the turned to enter a white SUV in another photo.

This is the second time the couple has been photographed since the news of Adam’s cheating scandal with Instagram model Sumner Stroh broke on Monday, September 19. The following day, the two were spotted leaving their $52 million mansion in Montecito, California, with Behati radiating a sweet smile as the “She Will Be Loved” crooner followed behind her.

Those photographs came hours after Adam publicly addressed Sumner’s claims that the pair had a yearlong affair. She shared a TikTok video showing alleged messages from the “Memories” singer. One of the alleged DMs read, “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Adam took to Instagram the next day to address his “inappropriate” behavior but denied the affair. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the former The Voice judge wrote on Tuesday, September 20. “In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Sumner’s allegations came four days after Behati revealed that she’s pregnant with the couple’s third child. Since the influencer’s claims against Adam were made public, three more women have come forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct from the “Animals” singer.

The latest woman is Adam’s former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel. She captioned her Instagram Stories posts on Tuesday, September 20, “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine,” and vowed to “let it all out.” Alanna worked with Adam from 2007 until 2010, and alleged, “One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.'” Adam has not responded to Alanna’s claims so far.