Adam Levine is committed to being “present” for his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters, Dusty and Gio, amid cheating allegations, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Adam is even offering to slow down on work and take a step back from touring to be physically and mentally present for Behati and the kids,” the insider says, as the Maroon 5 singer and model, 34, are expecting baby No. 3.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Levine, 43, were having an affair for about one year in a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, September 19. She also noted she felt “manipulated” and “exploited” by the “Stereo Hearts” singer throughout their alleged fling. However, the former Voice coach is focused on strengthening his family bond in light of the allegations.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc

“He knows he has caused a lot of damage and pain and has promised to make it up to her by prioritizing the family over anything else,” the source adds.

Stroh shared screenshots of alleged DMs from Levine, who asked her if she would be OK with him naming baby No. 3 Sumner if Prinsloo ends up having a boy. Other women came forth about their own reported inappropriate experiences with the musician, following Stroh’s TikTok video.

Comedian Markya shared alleged DMs between her and the “Girls Like You” singer via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. Levine suggested she should “distract” herself by “f–king” with him before sending her a video saying she’s “stupid.”

Levine released a statement in response to the cheating allegations, while denying the claims against him. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he continued. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”