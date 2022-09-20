Speaking out. Adam Levine broke his silence about cheating allegations brought forward by multiple women, including Instagram model Sumner Stroh. He also denied having an affair during his marriage and issued an apology to wife Behati Prinsloo.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continue, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Shutterstock

Stroh seemingly responded to Levine’s apology and affair denial by writing on her Instagram Stories, “Someone get this man a dictionary.”

On September 19, Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the “Sugar” singer and posted their alleged DMs in a TikTok video. The bombshell revelation came just days after Prinsloo, 34, announced that she is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child. The Hollywood couple shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off … I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh said before revealing she was talking about Levine. “I wanted to handle this privately, I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do – making money the way I do and being an Instagram model. So being tied to a story like this … I know stereotypes. I had sent some screenshots, recklessly, to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell [the screenshots] to a tabloid, so here I am.”

In the alleged messages shared by Stroh, Levine wrote, “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Stroh said she stopped talking to the musician for “a period” of months, but he came back into her life by sending an Instagram DM on June 1. “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” his alleged message read, alongside a shoulder shrug emoji.

The Texas University graduate said her “morals were unknowingly compromised” and she felt “manipulated” by Levine.

Stroh released another statement later that day and said that she “fully realize[s]” she is “not the victim” in the situation, adding, “I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children.”

She continued that she thought Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage “was over” at the time of their alleged tryst, explaining, “I believed they were keeping [their split] quiet to avoid the negative press … In retrospect, I wish I would have questioned things more. I wish I wasn’t so naive, but being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this.”

A rep for Stroh, Levine and Prinsloo did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.