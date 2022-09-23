Sharing her side. Instagram model Maryka claims Adam Levine sent her a “naked selfie” and other inappropriate messages during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo, she told In Touch on Friday, September 23.

The influencer claimed she and the Maroon 5 frontman “started talking on Instagram a year ago” as friends, but “started sexting” after he allegedly revealed he and his wife, 34, “had some issues” in their relationship.

“I assumed it was divorce,” Maryka said, adding that he allegedly told her their marriage got “complicated.”

While the tattoo artist clarifies that they never had sex, the “Beautiful Mistakes” singer allegedly started sending her flirty messages via Instagram. “He had some weird kinks, like he loved to be called ‘good boy,’” she alleged. “He often flirted with me.”

The model shares that she cut off communication with the former Voice judge after he texted her in a panic after his friend’s Instagram account was hacked. “I thought that was weird, so I decided to quit with him and stop talking to him,” she said. “My last texts to him were telling him, ‘You should stop doing this stuff. You have a wife.’ And he told me he would’ve stopped.”

After distancing herself, Levine allegedly continued to occasionally reach out and they started texting again between May and July as friends.

“He then vanished for a whole month,” Maryka added. “Haven’t heard from him since then.”

On September 20, Maryka came forward with claims that the father of two had sent her inappropriate DMs.

In one exchange, Maryka shared her plans to take a break from Instagram. Levine allegedly responded, “Distract yourself by f–king with me.”

She also shared a video that Levine allegedly sent her in which he said, “I’m stupid.”

Maryka isn’t the only woman to make cheating allegations against the “Payphone” singer.

The first woman to speak out against Levine was Sumner Stroh. On September 19, the Instagram model, 23, posted DMs that were allegedly from Levine in a TikTok video. She claimed that the alleged affair lasted for about one year, while she also admitted to feeling “exploited” and “manipulated.”

After Stroh came forward with her allegations, Levine broke his silence with an Instagram Stories post denying the claims on September 20.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote in a statement. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”