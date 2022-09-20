Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been accused of having an affair with a woman named Sumner Stroh after the Instagram model posted their alleged DMs in a TikTok video on Monday, September 19. Stroh came forward with her claims one week after his wife, Behati Prinsloo, confirmed she is pregnant and they are expecting baby No. 3. Keep reading to learn everything about the alleged affair between Sumner and Adam.

What Did Sumner Stroh Say About Her Alleged Affair With Adam Levine?

The Texas native revealed the allegations via TikTok. Stroh claimed that the alleged affair lasted for about one year, while claiming to feel “exploited” and “manipulated” by the former The Voice coach.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she said before revealing she was talking about Levine. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

Stroh also posted the TikTok link to her Instagram Stories the same day, while sharing her side of the story. “Aware people are going to try and fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about,” the text read. “It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

In a second TikTok video, Stroh also apologized to Adam’s wife, Behati, saying that she is “not the victim” here.

“I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” she said. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

What Did Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs to Sumner Stroh Say?

Although she did not specify the timeframe in which the alleged affair took place, the influencer leaked what appeared to be Instagram direct messages (DMs) between her and Levine in her TikTok video.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s alleged DM to Stroh read. “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

After sharing the screenshot, Stroh revealed that she had stopped talking to him for “a period” of months, which led the musician to allegedly send her an Instagram DM on June 1, 2022.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” his alleged message read, alongside a shoulder shrug emoji.

Has Adam Levine Publicly Addressed the Affair Accusations?

The “Girls Like You” singer addressed the allegations via Instagram Stories on September 20.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Adam began his lengthy statement.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he added. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Following Adam’s Instagram statement, Sumner responded to his denial of their alleged affair. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote.

A rep for Stroh, Levine and Prinsloo did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.