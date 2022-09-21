More developments. A fourth woman has come forward with claims that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages.

The musician’s former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20, to “let it all out.” She captioned her post, “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine.”

Zabel, who said she worked for Levine, 43, from 2007 until 2010, claimed that the Maroon 5 lead singer told his friends she had the “best ass in town and it was cute.”

“One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,’” she alleged.

Zabel went on to claim that the message led to a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend. However, she denied that the “She Will Be Loved” singer was responsible for the incident.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Despite initially wanting to “expose” Levine, Zabel seemed to backtrack by defending his comment in an Instagram post on her yoga page on Wednesday, September 21.

“Firstly, Adam’s text was not wrong, IMO [in my opinion],” alongside a video that showed the pair practicing yoga together. “Secondly, Adam was not responsible for my abusive ex boyfriend, or his actions.”

Zabel then explained that she decided to come forward with her alleged experience because she was “disappointed” by his response to the allegations other women had made about him.

“When you look at the Cause and Effect that came from Adam’s one text, either flirtatious or mis-sent, we can see how cautious and mindful we should be with our actions, and how they affect others,” she wrote.

Zabel and a rep for Levine did not immediately reply to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

It’s not clear what Levine and Zabel’s relationship currently is, though they did participate in an interview with Women’s Health together in 2008. “I’ve seen him with his friends and his girlfriend and he so wants things to be right. Men tend to have a hard time expressing how they feel but he’s so passionate and well spoken. But with some yoga they can be like Sting,” she said of the musician at the time.

The yoga instructor is the fourth woman to come forward with claims that the former Voice coach sent them inappropriate messages.

On September 19, Sumner Stroh posted DMs that were allegedly from Adam in a TikTok video. The Instagram model, 23, claimed that she had an affair with him for about one year and admitted she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the “Moves Like Jagger” singer.

In the video, Stroh revealed she had “an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model” before naming the musician. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am,” she said about why she was coming forward with the allegations.

After the Texas native forward with her allegations, Adam denied her claims in an Instagram Stories post on September 20.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote in a statement. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Stroh later apologized to Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, in another TikTok video, claiming the social media star is “not the victim” in the situation.

After tying the knot in 2014, the couple welcomed daughters Dusty and Gio. Levine and Prinsloo are currently expecting baby No. 3 together.