Moving on up! Now that the Alaskan Bush People have officially left Alaska, they’ve settled in nicely to their home in Los Angeles, California. Despite their humble beginnings, the famous family is residing in a multimillion mansion in The Golden State.

According to Radar Online, the whopping $2.7 million abode situated in Beverly Hills was built in 1976 and boasts 3,332 square feet. Don’t let the age of the house fool you, though. It’s been updated with a ton of modern amenities and fixtures including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble tile and more.

The large lot is located in the exclusive Beverly Glen area of Beverly Hills, minutes from the UCLA Medical Center.

Following Ami Brown‘s cancer diagnosis in June 2017, the family uprooted their lives so that their mom could get the best treatment. Despite initial reports that she was given a survival rate as low as three percent, it seems as though the matriarch is still in remission, which she has been in since December 2017.

Discovery Channel Executive Vice President Laurie Goldberg previously defended Ami in May 2018, while slamming fans who accused her of faking her medical battle.

“It is just disgusting that anyone would say her cancer is not real or that it was created for the show,” she told Radar. “Ami’s battle with cancer is very real. Her chemo and radiation were tough, but she got through it and is recovering well.”

Throughout treatment, Ami always remained hopeful. “You go to the chemo room and for radiation and there are faces there that you’ve grown used to seeing and then you go in again and they’re not there and it’s really sad,” she previously told People. “But the caregivers fill those rooms with so much sincere love and hope — and that’s food for the soul. God gave me a great gift in them.”

Unfortunately, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is likely feeling empty these days. On Monday, February 8, Ami’s son, Bear Brown, revealed his father, Ami’s husband, had suddenly died. “Our beloved patriarch, Billy Brown, passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” the TV personality wrote via Instagram. His son added that he was his “best friend” and will “be dearly missed.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Discovery family’s gorgeous house.