Alec Baldwin spoke out in a statement after he discharged a prop gun resulting in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor, 63, wrote via Twitter on Friday, October 22. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

The shot that struck Hutchins around 1:50. p.m. local time also injured director Joel Souza on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set on Thursday, October 21. All of them were filming the movie in which Baldwin’s character Harland Rust travels to Kansas to break his estranged 13-year-old grandson out of prison.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production team, has since issued a statement of their own to E! News addressing the tragedy.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the statement read. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

The prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza was said to have contained a “live single round,” according to Variety, citing an email sent by IATSE Local 44 to its membership.

“A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza,” the union told members. “Both were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, we lost Sister Hutchins who passed from the wound.”

Hutchins was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in a helicopter. Meanwhile, Souza is “undergoing treatment for his injuries.”

After finding out the devastating news, Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, shared a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of his wife.

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,” Matthew, 38, told Insider. “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic,” he continued. “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”