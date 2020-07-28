Courtesy of Ally Brooke/Instagram

She’s on a roll! Ally Brooke has come a long way since her days with girl group Fifth Harmony. In fact, the singer is enjoying her hottest summer yet with a cosmetics deal and new single “500 Veces” hitting No. 1 on iTunes. And now, she can add Emmy winner to her list of growing credits!

The pop star won an Emmy on Sunday, July 26, for Outstanding Main Title Program for the Nickelodeon show The Casagrandes, for which she sings the theme song. She also guest-starred on the beloved series this season.

Upon hearing the news, the star broke down in tears and tweeted “UMM WE JUST WON A FREAKING EMMY!!!!??! I literally am in disbelief!! I am so unbelievably proud and grateful and wow this is beyond amazing!”

UMM WE JUST WON A FREAKING EMMY!!!!!??! I literally am in disbelief!!! Omg thank u so much @Nickelodeon #TheCasagrandes for having me sing the theme song, guest star and be a part of this show! I am so unbelievably proud and grateful and wow this is beyond amazing! @DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/J7vM0xaLS3 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) July 27, 2020

The exciting news came just weeks after Ally dropped the music video for “500 Veces,” which features New York’s infamous Latin trap king Messiah and marking their second collaboration. Ally’s team decided to get creative while filming the video, venturing over to sunny Palmdale, California, to set the scene. To keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, they did testing, temperature checks and made sure to have a very scaled back crew.

Ally has been staying on her grind, starring in Nickelodeon’s Blues Clues Summer Sing-Along and the animated series The Casagrandes. But that’s not all: fans can soon grab a copy of her highly anticipated memoir Finding Your Harmony on October 6. We can’t wait to see what this icon does next!