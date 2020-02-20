Nothing but praise! Andy Samberg opened up about his bromance with his Lonely Island bandmates Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

Samberg, 41, had viral success in 2001 with his high school friends Schaffer and Taccone, both 42, when they joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and formed The Lonely Island. In an interview for Men’s Journal’s March 2020 issue, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and producer revealed that his friendship with his childhood pals is comparable to a marriage.

“We are all into the same things now,” Samberg told the publication of the trio’s bond. “Literally, we haven’t grown out of any of our interests.”

Men’s Journal/Peter Yang

Samberg revealed that he’s even consulted with Schaffer and Taccone as well as his wife, Joanna Newsom, about any new project he’s taken on. “We were on the phone yesterday debating if we could ever do more tour dates like we did last summer. It’s a balancing act,” he explained.

“I might get offered a movie and go, ‘Oh, that sounds fun.’ But in the same way, I have to go to my wife and go, ‘Hey, would I be able to do this movie?'” the Golden Globe winner added. “I also need to call those guys — even if it has nothing to do with them — and go, ‘In six months, are we thinking that we would do something together?'”

The Lonely Island crew are the men behind comedic tracks such as “I’m on a Boat,” “Jack Sparrow” and “The Creep.” The former Saturday Night Live writers also cowrote and starred in Hot Rod in 2007, directed by Schaffer, and the 2016 mockumentary flick Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which Schaffer and Taccone also directed.

Men’s Journal/Peter Yang

In Samberg’s interview with Men’s Journal, the Celeste and Jesse Forever star gushed about the projects the buddies have worked on together over the years. Samberg said, “I think I speak for all three of us — the things that we’re the proudest of, and that seem to be the things that people bring up to us over the years, are always the things we’ve made together.”