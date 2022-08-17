Angelina Jolie is “happier than ever” that the FBI report of her allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt was leaked, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He says it was a marital spat, she says it was criminal,” the insider says. “These two will never see eye to eye.”

In documents obtained by Life & Style, the Eternals actress, 47, filed her accusations against the Fight Club star, 58, under the name “Ms. Doe” to protect her identity on September 27, 2016. The records detailed an “allegation of an incident onboard a private aircraft on September 14, 2016.”

Jolie claimed that she, Pitt, and their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, all took a flight together aboard a private jet, and she and Pitt got into a heated argument in the restroom of the plane after “tension with her husband and the children” arose, according to the file. Jolie then recalled that she did not believe her then-husband was drunk in that moment, the report claims.

Shutterstock (2)

In the file, Jolie then alleged that Pitt “yelled at her” and then “grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her,” per the report. The Girl, Interrupted, actress also claimed that Pitt “pushed her into the bathroom wall and was yelling things like, ‘You’re f—king up this family.’” After their alleged altercation took place in the restroom, Jolie claimed two of their children stood outside the door and asked if she was OK upon hearing the noise, to which Pitt allegedly responded, “No, mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

The Salt actress went on to claim in the documents that one of their children said to Pitt, “It’s not her. It’s you, you prick,” which was allegedly followed by a scuffle between Pitt and the unidentified child. Jolie also claimed that later on Pitt drank red wine after the altercation as she stayed with a few of their children away from him. However, Jolie also alleged that Pitt eventually “screamed at them” and “poured beer on her.”

Throughout the remainder of the flight, Jolie alleged in the report that Pitt “was getting drunk, but he was still very aware of his surroundings and was functional.” She then claimed that her ex-husband would “start up a new rant every 30 minutes and pace throughout the plane yelling at everyone.”

Toward the end of the flight, Jolie claimed she had tried to get separate transportation for her and their children, to which she alleged Pitt “erupted” and said to her, “You’re not f—king going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f—king plane. F—k you all. I’m f—king leaving you.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Their divorce wasn’t finalized, however, until April 2019, and the exes have been in a messy custody battle over their children since their split.

A rep for Pitt and a rep for Jolie did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.