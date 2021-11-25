Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has proven to be talented just like her famous parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The 15-year-old is a “natural dancer,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, November 24, after videos of her dancing circulated on TikTok and Instagram.

In the clips going viral, Shiloh was in her element while appearing to take a beginner hip-hop class in Los Angeles, keeping up with the moves on a choreographed dance to Missy Elliott’s 2001 hit “Get Ur Freak On.”

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source tells In Touch about her new favorite hobby, revealing it’s a skill that comes quite easy to her. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Shiloh can remember the routines with ease and perform them effortlessly, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent,” adds the insider close to the exes. “Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”

The teen has not only found a new passion, but she also has been starting to make more public appearances with her mom, 46, and some of her other siblings as of late.

Most recently, Shiloh and her older brother Pax, 17, joined Angelina at the L.A. red carpet premiere for the documentary Paper & Glue, during which Shiloh kept cozy in a trendy pair of distressed jeans and a black sweatshirt. Prior to that, Shiloh opted for a more glamorous ensemble, stepping out wearing one of her mother’s vintage Dior gowns while posing for photos in London on October 27.

As for Brad, 57, and Angelina’s status, the A-listers began their divorce proceedings in 2016 and have been legally single since 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized amid their ongoing custody battle.

In addition to Shiloh, the former couple share children Maddox, 19, Pax, Zahara, 16, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Now that Shiloh is starting to come “out of her shell” and even consider modeling in the future, Brad couldn’t be happier to see his daughter thriving, another insider previously told In Touch. “Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh.”