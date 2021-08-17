She may have steered clear of romance lately, but Angelina Jolie’s dating history is full of some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Before marrying Brad Pitt, she had her fair share of other high-profile relationships and rumored behind-the-scenes flings. She’s also been married not once, not twice, but three separate times. And though it may seem she’s 100 percent focused on being a mom these days, she has still made time for the occasional date.

The Maleficent actress is legally single, but she has yet to finalize her divorce with Brad. After a five-year legal battle, Brad was awarded joint custody of their six kids, In Touch confirmed on May 26. The former power couple share children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh as well as twins Knox and Vivienne.

Although the ruling is temporary, the Salt star filed a request on May 21 with the Los Angeles Superior Court to modify Judge Ouderkirk’s order. Brad’s legal team “does not take issue” with his ex’s “right to contest” the latest custody ruling, but said, “This is not the time nor the place to do so,” adding the “appropriate time” would be after their private judge John W. Ouderkirk‘s decision becomes final.

However, things have been delayed yet again. On July 23, the California appeals court sided with Angelina and ruled Judge Ouderkirk should be disqualified. The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with her filing that the judge didn’t sufficiently disclose business relationships with Brad’s attorneys.

A representative for the Fight Club actor told CNN at the time that the appeals court decision was based on “a technical procedural issue.”

After the divorce drama, it seems Angelina has no plans to walk down the aisle again in the near future. The humanitarian joked about being single while appearing on the May 10 episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. “I probably have a very long list [of ‘no-nos’]. I’ve been alone for a long time now,” she shared in a rare update about her love life.

Angelina filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood actor after two years of marriage in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” an insider previously told In Touch about how she is trying to move forward in a positive direction. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce [from Brad], but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”

