Angelina Jolie’s Most Fashionable Braless Looks Over the Years: See Photos!

Considering Angelina Jolie has been in the spotlight for over two decades, it’s no surprise she’s made some memorable red carpet appearances over the years. In fact, the Maleficent actress never fails to look amazing when attending an awards show movie premiere or beyond — and that includes some fierce braless moments.

Unlike a lot of other celebrities, it’s difficult to pinpoint Angelina’s signature style. After all, the mother of six, who shares kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with ex Brad Pitt, has switched up her look too many times to count.

However, there are certain items the Academy Award winner believes to be timeless — from both a fashion and sustainability perspective. “I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death,” Angelina told British Vogue during a February 2021 interview. “Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things … enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward.”

Of course, holding on to special items comes in handy when you have children. At the Eternals movie premiere in October 2021, Angelina’s kids borrowed outfits from their famous mom’s closet. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” the Tomb Raider alum told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

Most notably, Zahara wore the silver Elie Saab dress Angelina rocked at the 2014 Academy Awards. Moreover, Shiloh dressed in a tan frock that Angelina wore to the French Apidology Observatory in June 2021.

While it’s clear all of Angelina’s children enjoy borrowing from their mom’s wardrobe, they each have a unique sense of style. “I couldn’t force anything on anybody, which is part of the fun,” she told British Vogue. “They are all very different.”

