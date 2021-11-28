The coolest trio! Angelina Jolie and her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt showed off their streetwear styles while spotted on a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday, November 26.

Angelina, 46, looked fashionable and casual in a pair of black and white Dior pants paired with a white tee, taupe coat and matching purse with brown sandals, according to photos published by Hollywood Life. She wore her below-the-shoulder length hair loose.

Zahara, 16, looked summery in a yellow and white cropped babydoll top, which she paired with black pants. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with jewelry, leaving her curly hair loose.

Vivienne, 13, went for a dressed-down grungy look featuring an oversized white T-shirt, a baggy pair of light washed jeans featuring big rips on the knees and a pair of black flip-flops. Vivienne, who is almost as tall as her famous mama, tied her hair back in a ponytail and left two pieces of her locks loose in the front. She also carried the trio’s drinks in a tray during their coffee date.

It seems like the Jolie-Pitt family is settling into their day-to-day routines after spending some time in the spotlight. As In Touch previously reported, the Maleficent star made several appearances with her children at her red carpet premieres of her latest movie, Eternals, in October. Vivienne and Zahara, along with their sister, Shiloh, and brothers Maddox and Knox, made headlines as they wore recycled or upcycled looks during their appearances. Shiloh, in particular, turned heads as she showed off her blossoming personal style by reworking one of her mom’s old Dior dresses at the U.K. premiere.

“Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn’t always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom’s clothes,” an insider told Life & Style on November 24, while adding, “Zahara is the real fashionista in the family.”

As for Zahara, she was the center of attention at the Eternals Los Angeles premiere, where she wore her mom’s Elie Saab gown. Vivienne also proved that she’s following in her mom and sisters’ sustainable fashion footsteps: she wore the same white dress to the Eternals premieres in Los Angeles and London.

The Salt actress is a mama of six — she shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with ex Brad Pitt. She previously gushed about her children and revealed now that her daughters are getting older, they have full access to her closet.

Shutterstock

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,’” Angie shared during E! News’Daily Pop on October 25. “I’m that mom.”