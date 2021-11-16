Former 19 Kids and Counting star Anna Duggar gave birth to baby No. 7 with husband Josh Duggar, and revealed their newborn daughter’s name. Keep reading to see the meaning behind Madyson Lily Duggar.

“Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” Anna, 33, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16.

According to theBump, Madyson has English origins and means the “son of the mighty warrior,” while Lily, according to Baby Center, likely relates to the flower, which is a symbol of purity in Christianity. The name also signifies “purity and innocence.”

It comes as no surprise that the TLC couple chose another “M” name for their newborn. Anna and Josh, 33, are also parents to their six other children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

Their celebration is most likely clouded by the looming charges against Josh — one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography — following his April 2021 arrest in Arkansas. He pleaded not guilty on April 30.

The car salesman was released from jail on bond on May 6, In Touch confirmed at the time. He was not permitted to go home due to the conditions of his release but instead has been staying with third-party custodians.

“I will tell you that your own children, and your siblings, children and your [minor] brothers and sisters, they’re all part of the larger society that the court must consider in protecting from you,” Judge Christy Comstock explained to the former reality star during the hearing. “I cannot in good conscience, send you home.”

The disgraced reality star is currently living with Lacount and Maria Reber, who were described in court as “close friends” of the Duggar family. Josh is being monitored via GPS and is able to see his children as long as his wife is present for the visits. In addition, the former political activist can also go to church, work and medical appointments if needed.

The judge previously approved Josh’s motion to extend his trial date, according to docs obtained by In Touch on June 29, and he is currently awaiting his new trial date on November 30. His pretrial conference is on November 18.

Anna has not spoken about the scandal surrounding her family. In May, she briefly reposted a photo of Josh playing chess with their son Michael, 9, but quickly deleted it, according to the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast.

However, Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a statement about the situation to their official family blog shortly after their son’s arrest.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” their joint statement read on April 30. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”