Anna Duggar (née Keller) welcomed baby No. 7 with husband Josh Duggar ahead of his trial for child pornography charges.

The 19 Kids & Counting alum, 33, announced the arrival of her daughter on Tuesday, November 16. “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” she captioned the first photo of their new addition.

Anna and Josh, 33, who married in September 2008, are also parents to kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

In April, Anna shared that she was expecting again by taking to Instagram with a double-announcement about her pregnancy and gender reveal. “It’s a GIRL!!!!!” she wrote in her caption at the time. “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

Later that month, news broke of her husband’s serious legal troubles. In Touch confirmed that Josh was arrested on April 29 and taken into police custody in Arkansas. The next day, he pleaded not guilty to charges related to child pornography.

Josh allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. If he is found guilty of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

The former political activist’s request to be released on bond was ultimately approved by Judge Christy Comstock on May 5, during which time, Josh was also appointed third-party custodians: Duggar family friends Lacount and Maria Reber. In the wake of his release, Josh has been monitored at the residence via GPS tracking.

Although his legal team has since requested to push back the trial to 2022, the judge opted to extend the time to only four months later. Josh’s new trial date is November 30, and his pretrial conference is scheduled for November 18.

Amid the news of his arrest, Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, also spoke out and showed support to his spouse. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” they wrote via their blog. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”